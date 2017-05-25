White Squirrel Festival returns to Brevard - FOX Carolina 21

White Squirrel Festival returns to Brevard

BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The White Squirrel Festival has brought some of the best local artists and the country's best musicians to Brevard, NC for 14 years, and on Friday night, the festival will return to the Transylvania County city.

The festival will feature three days of live music, arts and crafts, food, beer and more.

Key events include the White Squirrel 5 and 10K races and fun run on Saturday; the Squirrel Box Derby; the Veterans Memorial Parade; and performances by the Jeff Austin Band, Front Country, and the Jeff Snipe Trio.

Check out whitesquirrelfestival.com for the full lineup of everything happening May 26-28th.

