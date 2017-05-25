Residents from Spartanburg senior community fly in WWII-era bipl - FOX Carolina 21

Residents from Spartanburg senior community fly in WWII-era biplane

SPARTANBURG, SC

Five senior citizens living at Eden Terrace Senior Living in Spartanburg will take to the skies Thursday in a World War II-era biplane.

According to the retirement community, the five participating residents will each enjoy a 15 to 20-minute flight at heights of about 1,000 feet.

Residents who are former pilots will be allowed to take the stick and maneuver the plane.

