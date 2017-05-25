Deputies issue more citations at Bucks Racks & Ribs

Unmarked vehicles parked in front of Bucks Racks & Ribs (FOX Carolina/ May 25, 2017)

Greenville County deputies said they issued more citations at Bucks Racks & Ribs, a restaurant now operating at the site of the former Platinum Plus strip club.

Sgt. Ryan Flood said deputies performed a compliance check Wednesday night at the business on Frontage Road off I-385. Flood said deputies found violations of the adult entertainment ordinance and issued multiple citations.

Deputies also issued citations during a May 11 compliance check.

Bucks recently opened after Platinum Plus closed permanently. A judge ruled to shut down Platinum Plus twice following investigations into alleged prostitution and the solicitor’s office called the business a public nuisance.

