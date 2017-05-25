Three Pickens Co. students graduating with 12 years of perfect attendance

The School District of Pickens County said three students will graduate Saturday with perfect attendance for their entire academic careers.

Officials said Matthew Rodriguez of Easley High School and Lillian Elizabeth Hendricks and Krysler Blue Sanders of Pickens High School will graduate with 12 years’ perfect attendance.

On Wednesday, Greenville County Schools also named four students who will graduate with 12 years’ perfect attendance.

