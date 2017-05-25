Three Pickens Co. students graduating with 12 years of perfect a - FOX Carolina 21

Three Pickens Co. students graduating with 12 years of perfect attendance

Posted: Updated:
From left: Matthew Rodriguez, Lillian Hendricks, Krysler Sanders (PCSD) From left: Matthew Rodriguez, Lillian Hendricks, Krysler Sanders (PCSD)
PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The School District of Pickens County said three students will graduate Saturday with perfect attendance for their entire academic careers.

Officials said Matthew Rodriguez of Easley High School and Lillian Elizabeth Hendricks and Krysler Blue Sanders of Pickens High School will graduate with 12 years’ perfect attendance.

On Wednesday, Greenville County Schools also named four students who will graduate with 12 years’ perfect attendance.

MORE NEWS: Four Greenville Co. seniors on track to complete 12 years of perfect attendance

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.