Work resumes at Leigh Fibers after fire at Wellford plant

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a fiber plant in Spartanburg County Thursday morning.

Dispatchers said firefighters from multiple departments were called to Leigh Fibers on Syphrit Road.

Officials at Leigh Fibers said the fire broke out just before 9:30 a.m.

Below is a statement on the incident from a company spokesperson.

At approximately 9:25 am, a fire occurred outside of a department at Leigh Fibers. Startex Fire Chief, Barry Ward, confirmed that the fire was contained by 10:00 am. There were no injuries or structural damage to the building and operations at the facility resumed as scheduled. At this time, the cause of the fire is being investigated but initial findings show point of origin to be a filtration for that department. Leigh Fibers would like to thank the following agencies for their quick response time: Startex Fire Department, Tyger River Fire Department, Duncan Fire Department and Wellford Police Department.

According to the Leigh Fibers website, the plant boasts more than a million square feet of space and processes 150 million pounds of fiber each year to make Leigh Fibers the largest processor of textile waste in North America.

