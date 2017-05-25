Police: Man takes naked stroll after he used meth, got hot

Inman police said they arrested a man who was walking naked down Asheville Highway early Wednesday morning.

Police said they received a call about the man’s brisk stroll just after midnight.

Officers responded and said they found the man near the South Main Street intersection.

Officers identified the man as 21-year-old Marcus Wooten and said he was walking in view of traffic and two businesses that were open at the time.

According to incident reports, Wooten told police he had just used meth, got hot, and decided to take his clothes off.

Wooten was arrested and given a jumpsuit wear. Police charged him with indecent exposure. Per the arrest warrant, Wooten did “willfully and maliciously expose his private parts” to victims within eyesight of Asheville Highway and South Main Street.

