Carolina shores make Dr. Beach's annual best beaches list

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

The Florida International University professor ranks best public beaches using criteria sand and water quality, environmental management and amenities.

SLIDESHOW: Dr. Beach's Top 10 Beaches 2017

Siesta Beach's fine, white sand, placid water and clean facilities led to the top spot.

Also on the list are Kapalua Bay Beach in Maui, Hawaii; Ocracoke Beach on North Carolina's Outer Banks; Grayton Beach State Park on the Florida Panhandle; Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York; Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod in Massachusetts; Caladesi Island State Park in Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida; Hapuna Beach State Park, Big Island, Hawaii; Coronado Beach in San Diego, California; and Beachwalker Park on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

