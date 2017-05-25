NOAA predicts above-average hurricane season in Atlantic

Get news, weather on the go

In its most recent Atlantic hurricane outlook, NOAA has predicted an above-average year.

The 2017 hurricane season officially begins June 1st, but an early named storm in Arlene stirred up the headlines in April. Could this be the start to an active year? Scientists say there’s a possibility.

While there is no true way to know just how many tropical storms and hurricanes will form, scientists at NOAA do predict an above-average year in terms of the number of named storms.

In a “normal” year, 12 named storms form with six becoming hurricanes and three of those becoming major hurricanes (category three or higher).

This year, NOAA predicts a 70% likelihood of 11-17 named storms forming, with up to nine hurricanes possible. Of those nine hurricanes, two to four major hurricanes are possible.

The next named storm this season will be “Bret.” Hurricane season officially ends November 30.

