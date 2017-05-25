Sheriff: Woman lured to Pickens Co., held hostage

The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days, and forced to perform sex acts, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Rick Clark said he would release the details during a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday.

FOX Carolina will stream the news conference live on Facebook and FOXCarolina.com

Clark said the he will discuss “a deceptive internet scheme, multiple sex acts by force and the courageous actions taken by the victim as she struggled to alert authorities” during the news conference.

Refresh this link after 3 p.m. for an update.

MORE NEWS: Deputies issue more citations at Bucks Racks & Ribs

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.