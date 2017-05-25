Man hospitalized after Spartanburg Co. house fire - FOX Carolina 21

Man hospitalized after Spartanburg Co. house fire

Posted: Updated:
Fire on Foxfire Road (May 25, 2017/FOX Carolina) Fire on Foxfire Road (May 25, 2017/FOX Carolina)
COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters were called to the scene of a Spartanburg County house fire on Thursday.

Dispatchers said they received reports of a fire with entrapment in the 100 block of Foxfire Road around 11 a.m.

A FOX Carolina crew at the scene said there was minor damage to the home. A man at the home was taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

MORE NEWS: Deputies issue more citations at Bucks Racks & Ribs

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.