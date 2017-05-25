Man hospitalized after Spartanburg Co. house fire

Firefighters were called to the scene of a Spartanburg County house fire on Thursday.

Dispatchers said they received reports of a fire with entrapment in the 100 block of Foxfire Road around 11 a.m.

A FOX Carolina crew at the scene said there was minor damage to the home. A man at the home was taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

