Warrants: Spartanburg Co. man faces sex charge after teen girl fondled

A Spartanburg County man has been arrested after warrants state he fondled a teenage girl in 2014 and 2015.

Deputies began investigating after the victim’s mother reported the abuse back in September of 2015.

Alvin Kerns was arrested Tuesday on one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree involving a victim between 14 and 16 years of age.

Warrants state that between October 23, 2014 and September 7, 2015 Kerns fondled the girl, who was over the age of 14 at the time.

Kerns was arrested Tuesday.

