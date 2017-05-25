Anderson Co. deputies searching for missing endangered teen

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Deputies said 17-year-old Thomas Alsip, also known as "TJ," walked away from his home on Regency Circle on May 18.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Deputies said Alsip left without required medication and his family is concerned about his well-being.

Anyone with information on Alsip's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4444.

