Lockdown lifted at Transylvania Co. schools after letter inciden - FOX Carolina 21

Lockdown lifted at Transylvania Co. schools after letter incident

ROSMAN, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office said two schools were placed on lockdown Thursday while deputies investigated a letter found on a school campus.

Deputies didn't disclose the contents of the letter, but said Rosman High and Rosman Middle schools were placed on lockdown around 3 p.m. as a precaution.

After approximately half an hour, deputies said the lockdown was lifted and everyone was safe.

Transylvania County Schools said all schools dismissed on normal schedule.

