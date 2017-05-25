Lockdown lifted at Transylvania Co. schools after letter incident

The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office said two schools were placed on lockdown Thursday while deputies investigated a letter found on a school campus.

Deputies didn't disclose the contents of the letter, but said Rosman High and Rosman Middle schools were placed on lockdown around 3 p.m. as a precaution.

After approximately half an hour, deputies said the lockdown was lifted and everyone was safe.

Transylvania County Schools said all schools dismissed on normal schedule.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.