For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose a kitten at Oconee Humane Society! I got to name this sweet kitty and I went with Foxy!
Foxy is a 1 month old kitten, and one of many wonderful kittens who need a home this late spring season at the shelter! So if you've been thinking about adopting for fostering a kitten, this would be a great time to do it.
If you want to meet Foxy or one of the other adorable kittens there, just head to Oconee Humane Society on Sandifer Blvd. in Seneca!
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.