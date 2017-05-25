Asheville police searching for missing, wanted man

The Asheville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man with active warrants.

Police said 21-year-old Kristopher Jordan Michaels was last seen in Asheville on Apr. 19. He has ties to Brevard and Aberdeen but don't have access to his own vehicle.

Michaels is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 175 ponds with blonde hair and green eyes. Officers said he has a tattoo of praying hands on his left forearm.

He currently has outstanding warrants for felony breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

