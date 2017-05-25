Two suspects accused of pushing the drug "Pink" get federal indictments. (Courtesy: AP Graphics)

Dressed in orange jumpsuits and sporting silver bracelets, Ana Barrero and Theodore Khleborod walked into a federal courthouse in Greenville.

"Ms. Barrero has never been in trouble before and this is a surprise to her family," Josh Kendrick said.

He's Barerro's lawyer. Ms. Barrero has been charged with conspiracy to distribute a drug called U-4770.

The drug is also known as "Pink" on the street, an opioid which is a form of fentanyl.

In April, federal investigators with ICE and the DEA raided a South Ridge Apartment Complex and arrested and charged the couple with possession with intent to distribute the drug.

"The second and third counts against her are the use of the mail system to send that drug out," Kendrick said."Right now the government has alleged that she committed this crime. They still have to prove it."

During a hearing, the couple received grand jury indictments for those charges.

"My client was included in the first count which was possession," Richard Warder said.

He's Khleborod's new lawyer.

"Publicity always brings up a public awareness and there's some danger with that with what some people might decide before we've got all the facts," Warder said.

He filed a discovery motion which he hopes will give him access to more information in the case.

"We hope to find the basis for the charge and who said what and what statements there are, if any," Warder said.

Outside of the courtroom the Barrero family held hands, cried, and prayed.

"This is a really close-knit family. They came from a lot of adversity. They came here from another country to kind of build a new life," Kendrick said.

"She knows she's got people behind her."

