Sunny Friday, isolated storms for Memorial Day weekend

Conditions dry out toward Friday, but a chance for storms is back this weekend. Expect highs to warm above normal by Saturday and Sunday.

Isolated showers are possible into tonight, but most of the rain will be in the mountains. By Friday morning we’ll see a nice clearing with cool temps in the 50s area-wide. Sunny skies are on tap for Friday with highs reaching 84 in the Upstate and 78 in the mountains.

Saturday will bring hotter conditions with highs approaching 90 for Upstate areas, with a chance for a late day pop-up storm. Rain chance will be at 20%, but the mountains will be slightly higher at 30%. Any storms that develop in the mountains could become strong.

Sunday will be partly cloudy to start, then storms will fire up in the afternoon. Upstate chances are at 30% but the mountains have a 50% chance for rain. Once again, any storm that gets going could produce damaging wind and possibly hail.

Memorial Day will bring another round of afternoon and evening storms, but they won’t be everywhere! Just keep your eye to the sky and have a backup plan to anything you do outside.

