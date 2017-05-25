Golden Gourmet recalls products for possible listeria contamination

Golden Gourmet is recalling about 5,248 pounds of frozen entree products due to fears of possible listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement on Thursday.

The FSIS said Golden Gourmet's frozen waffles with turkey sausage patty items produced and packaged on December 21, 2016, December 28, 2016, December 29, 2016 and December 30, 2016.

The following products are subject to recall:

5,248 lbs. of 7.1 oz. trays with clear film in cardboard box packages containing “Waffles, Turkey Sausage Patty with Sliced Apple Seasoned w/Brown Sugar and Cinnamon” on the label, lot codes of “2016355,” “2016363,” “2016364” and “2016362,” and Use By dates of 06/21/18, 06/28/18, 06/29/18 and 06/30/18.

Products subject to the recall bear the number "P-51269" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled products were shipped to institutions in Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The problem was discovered on May 19 when Golden Gourmet was notified by its supplier, US Foods, that certain products had been recalled. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled products, however.

