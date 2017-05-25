Clemson's Dan Radakovich named AD of the year

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >
Laurens police said 8 individuals were arrested Wednesday night after a fight escalated into gunfire.More >
Laurens police said 8 individuals were arrested Wednesday night after a fight escalated into gunfire.More >
Greenville County deputies said they issued more citations at Bucks Racks & Ribs, a restaurant now operating at the site of the former Platinum Plus strip club.More >
Greenville County deputies said they issued more citations at Bucks Racks & Ribs, a restaurant now operating at the site of the former Platinum Plus strip club.More >
Two counselors at an addiction facility in southeastern Pennsylvania died after overdosing on opioids, according to the Chester County District Attorney.More >
Two counselors at an addiction facility in southeastern Pennsylvania died after overdosing on opioids, according to the Chester County District Attorney.More >
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.More >
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.More >
The Easley Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash outside of Walmart on Wednesday evening.More >
The Easley Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash outside of Walmart on Wednesday evening.More >
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >
A violent high school brawl led to one student being stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors.More >
A violent high school brawl led to one student being stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was called to a shooting on Wednesday night.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was called to a shooting on Wednesday night.More >
The coastal science professor known as "Dr. Beach" released his annual list of America's best beaches.More >
The coastal science professor known as "Dr. Beach" released his annual list of America's best beaches.More >
Ten of the 15 fastest-growing US cities in 2016 were in the South, with Greenville, SC breaking the top five, according to new population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.More >
Ten of the 15 fastest-growing US cities in 2016 were in the South, with Greenville, SC breaking the top five, according to new population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.More >
Damage in the Prosperity and Pomeria areas of Newberry County of SCEMD said a reported tornado moved through the area.More >
Damage in the Prosperity and Pomeria areas of Newberry County of SCEMD said a reported tornado moved through the area.More >
Spartanburg firefighters found one person trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Drayton Street. Crews removed front and rear doors and had to push the dash to get the victim's legs free. Photos courtesy: Spartanburg Fire Dept.More >
Spartanburg firefighters found one person trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Drayton Street. Crews removed front and rear doors and had to push the dash to get the victim's legs free. Photos courtesy: Spartanburg Fire Dept.More >