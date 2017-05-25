Clemson's Dan Radakovich named AD of the year

Clemson's Dan Radakovich was named the athletic director of the year at the Sports Business Awards.

Radakovich was a finalist for the award in 2015 and is the third AD from the Atlantic Coast Conference to win the honor since it was launched in 2008. Duke's Kevin White won in 2014 and Wake Forest's Ron Wellmon won in 2008.

Radakovich was honored for outstanding achievement in the business of sports for the period from March 2016 until this past February.

He was cited for his leadership of a department where revenues surpassed $100 million in the last fiscal year, a jump from $69 million in revenue in fiscal year 2014.

On the field, Clemson won the national football championship and added ACC titles in men's golf, baseball and women's soccer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.