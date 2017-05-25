Coroner responding to I-85 crash involving 18-wheeler

Scene of I-85 crash at mile marker 60 NB. (FOX Carolina/ 5/25/17)

Troopers said at least one person was hurt in a crash in Spartanburg County on Thursday.

They got the call around 5:41 p.m.

According to troopers, the collision occurred along I-85 at milemarker 60 NB.

The road is blocked at the scene, per troopers.

The coroner confirmed that he is responding to the scene of the wreck.

