Volunteers place hundreds of flags at Clemson University's Memor - FOX Carolina 21

Volunteers place hundreds of flags at Clemson University's Memorial Day observance

Posted: Updated:
Flags placed at Clemson University's Scroll of Honor memorial. (FOX Carolina/ 5/25/17) Flags placed at Clemson University's Scroll of Honor memorial. (FOX Carolina/ 5/25/17)
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Hundreds of flags lined Clemson University's Scroll of Honor memorial on Thursday.

They were a part of the school's annual Memorial Day observances.

The Scroll of Honor serves to memorialize Clemson alumni who "lived and died, that we may live and serve," according to Col. Ben Skardon at the ceremony back in 2010.

MORE NEWSTwo suspects accused of pushing the drug "Pink" get federal indictments

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.