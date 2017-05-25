Volunteers place hundreds of flags at Clemson University's Memorial Day observance

Flags placed at Clemson University's Scroll of Honor memorial. (FOX Carolina/ 5/25/17)

Hundreds of flags lined Clemson University's Scroll of Honor memorial on Thursday.

They were a part of the school's annual Memorial Day observances.

The Scroll of Honor serves to memorialize Clemson alumni who "lived and died, that we may live and serve," according to Col. Ben Skardon at the ceremony back in 2010.

MORE NEWS: Two suspects accused of pushing the drug "Pink" get federal indictments

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.