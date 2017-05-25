Nicholtown church receives large donation from apologetic cured racist

Reverend Michael Sullivan has been preaching at Nicholtown Presbyterian Church for about 15 months. Every weekend, he and his congregation collect donations, but this past weekend the church received an unusually large gift with a note from a stranger.

"Hearing his testimony...in a sense he had been changed from a particular mindset,” said Sullivan.

Reverend Sullivan says the letter still gives him goosebumps every time he reads it or shares it with people.

"The letter reads, 'Dear sir or ma'am, please accept this donation of $2,000 to Nicholtown Presbyterian Church,'” said Reverend Sullivan.

It’s the sentences following the opening line that shocks the reverend. They're words that he never expected to see on the page.

"I am white and used to be a terrible racist,” read Sullivan. “Thanks to Jesus and the Holy Spirit acting through the Presbyterian Church, I have been cleansed of that.”

The letter continued, “I send this donation as a heartfelt apology to the African American community, as a sign of God's love for you and as a sign for my love for you as well."

A very grateful Reverend Sullivan has this message for the anonymous donor, aside from a very gracious thank you.

"Just letting them know, that they're loved,” said Sullivan. “I think that's what we really need to do more of - share the love of God."

He plans to use some of the money to start new programs directed towards youth in the area.

