Police seek suspect that fled Sears with merchandise before hitting security with vehicle

Police need your help to identify the suspect in a strong arm robbery at an Upstate mall.

According to police, a man selected three pairs of boots and passed all points of purchase at the Sears at Haywood Mall.

Police said that when contact was made with the suspect, he fled on foot and was subsequently located in a vehicle by loss prevention officials.

Loss prevention staff was standing in front of the vehicle and told the suspect to get out, said police. Instead, police said the suspect accelerated the vehicle, striking the loss prevention staff member.

Police said the suspect then stopped and the loss prevention got off the hood of the vehicle before the suspect ultimately fled the scene.

The loss prevention official was not injured during the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

