Laurens Electric: Over 800 without power in Greenville Co.

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >
Troopers said in a crash in Spartanburg County claimed the life of one victim on Thursday.More >
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.More >
A Virginia hospital says its staff has successfully delivered sextuplets and the three boys and three girls are thriving. VCU Medical Center in Richmond announced the births in a statement Wednesday, saying they were the first sextuplets delivered at the hospital.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager.More >
Greenville County deputies said they issued more citations at Bucks Racks & Ribs, a restaurant now operating at the site of the former Platinum Plus strip club.More >
Laurens police said 8 individuals were arrested Wednesday night after a fight escalated into gunfire.More >
As James Morrison opened the door to his home, for him it's the key to a new a life. "It's very comfy," Morrison said. The tiny home, which is 168 square feet is located in a village in Easley.More >
As James Morrison opened the door to his home, for him it's the key to a new a life. "It's very comfy," Morrison said. The tiny home, which is 168 square feet is located in a village in Easley. "Late last year, I was struggling pretty bad," he said.
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >
Reverend Michael Sullivan has been preaching at Nicholtown Presbyterian Church for about 15 months. Every weekend, he and his congregation collect donations, but this past weekend the church received an unusually large gift with a note from a stranger.More >
Clemson University honors U.S. service members at Scroll of Honor Memorial. (5/25/17)More >
The coastal science professor known as "Dr. Beach" released his annual list of America's best beaches.More >
Ten of the 15 fastest-growing US cities in 2016 were in the South, with Greenville, SC breaking the top five, according to new population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.More >
Damage in the Prosperity and Pomeria areas of Newberry County of SCEMD said a reported tornado moved through the area.More >
Spartanburg firefighters found one person trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Drayton Street. Crews removed front and rear doors and had to push the dash to get the victim's legs free. Photos courtesy: Spartanburg Fire Dept.More >
