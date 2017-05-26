Laurens Electric: Over 800 without power in Greenville Co.

Hundreds are without power in Greenville County, according to Laurens Electric.

The company's outage map said 874 customers in the area were affected by the outage, all of them in Mauldin.

Duke Energy only listed one customer without power in that area.

We are working to gather more details on the cause of this outage. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Man gets life in prison for murder of Anderson Co. gas station clerk

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.