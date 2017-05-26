Laurens Electric: Over 800 without power in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Laurens Electric: Over 800 without power in Greenville Co.

MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Hundreds are without power in Greenville County, according to Laurens Electric.

The company's outage map said 874 customers in the area were affected by the outage, all of them in Mauldin.

Duke Energy only listed one customer without power in that area.

We are working to gather more details on the cause of this outage. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

