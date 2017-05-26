Filing period opens for open State House seat in Spartanburg County's District 31

The filing period opens Friday for Spartanburg County residents hoping to fill the State House of Representatives District 31 formerly held by Rep. Harold Mitchell, according to the Spartanburg County Voter Registration & Elections Office.

Mitchell announced his resignation on May 5, citing health reasons.

Anyone wishing to run for that office in District 31 can file a Statement of Intention of Candidacy & Party Pledge form starting at noon on Friday at the Spartanburg County Voter Registration & Elections Office. The filing fee is $100.

The filing period will close at noon on June 3.

Candidates are also required to file a Statement of Economic Interests and a Campaign Disclosure online with the State Ethics Commission.

A primary election will be held on July 25 and, if necessary, a runoff will follow on August 8. The special election to fill the seat will be held on September 26.

PREVIOUSLY: Rep. Harold Mitchell Jr. to announce resignation amid health issues

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.