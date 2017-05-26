Upstate water parks open on Saturday

All water parks in Greenville County and one in Spartanburg County will open for the summer on Saturday.

Greenville CountyRec operates three water parks throughout the County:

Discovery Island in Southside Park, located at 417 Baldwin Road in Simpsonville, offers water slides, concessions, and several water attractions.

Discovery Island will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday through Sep. 4.

Otter Creek in Northside Park, located at 101 West Darby Road in Greenville, features water slides, a splash pad, concessions, and picnic shelters.

Otter Creek will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday through Sep. 4.

Seventh Inning Splash in Lakeside Park, located at 1500 Piedmont Highway in Piedmont, features a pool and a funnel slide.

Seventh Inning Splash will be open from noon to five p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday through Aug 6.

View Greenville CountyRec’s water parks page for additional information.

The Shipwreck Cove water park in Spartanburg County will also open at 10 a.m. Saturday. Click here for more information.

