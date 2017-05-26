The Knights of Destruction destruction derby comes to Anderson Co.

A destruction derby unlike any other is coming to Williamston.

The Knights of Destruction are making their next stop of the Tour of Destruction at the Anderson Motor Speedway, located at 313 Irby Road in Williamston.

The Saturday night show will feature a school bus destruction derby, a fiery jet car and monster trucks.

The show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Head to tourofdestruction.com to get your tickets or you can buy them at the door.

