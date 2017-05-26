Drought improving, but lake levels still down

Recent rains have helped assuage the drought situation, but lake levels are still below “full pool.”

An early spring drought in the area has progressively receded in severity thanks to several bouts of heavy rain, beginning in March.

Now, some areas are completely void of drought and are in fact seeing an appreciable surplus in terms of year-to-date rain. Other areas are still in a drought, but the “exceptional” or “extreme” classifications have been dropped.

In terms of lake levels, they are still below desired numbers; however, some improvement has been seen due to recent rains. Of note, Lake Jocassee is one of the lakes seeing the most deficit from normal.

