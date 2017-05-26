NICE today, muggier for the weekend

Nice weather today, but humidity levels build through the weekend and storm chances eventually return.
Drier air temporarily holds on today, so expect a sunny sky and a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low/mid 80s.
Kicking off the weekend, most of us stay dry on Saturday in the Upstate; however, a few afternoon storms could show up in the mountains as the air becomes a bit more unstable there.
By Sunday, a better chance of showers and storms will exist in the mountains…and some of those could grow strong to severe. A few showers could sneak into the Upstate on Sunday as well, primarily focused in the afternoon.
On Memorial Day, a 30 to 40% chance of storms will continue across the entire region, but it won’t be a complete washout.
Drier weather looks to return for the middle part of next week with highs staying in the 80s.
