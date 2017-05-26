Crews repairing line after water main break in Greer

Firefighters said a water main break was reported on Hammett Road just off Old Spartanburg Road in Greer early Friday morning.

The water main break was reported around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters said Greenville Water responded and shut off water in the area while crews repaired the line.

Greenville Water said about 60 homes were affected and crews expected to have service restored by 11 a.m. Friday.

One lane of Hammett Road was blocked while crews worked on the water line

No other details were immediately available.

