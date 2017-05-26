Deputies ask for help identifying man in connection with car break-ins, stolen credit & debit cards

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who was caught on camera attempting to use credit and debit cards stolen from unlocked vehicles in Liberty.

Deputies said the thefts occurred outside homes during the nighttime hours between Monday and Wednesday. Five unlocked vehicles were entered and the cards and other property was stolen.

Deputies said the cards were used at businesses in the area and a man wearing a gray t-shirt with the word “Army” printed on the front, light colored pants and a ball cap was seen in surveillance footage using one of the cards.

He was seen driving away in a dark colored sedan.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the man’s identity to call Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

