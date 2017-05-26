Deputies: 2 charged after meeting for sex ends in bloody beating, carjacking

Spartanburg County deputies arrested two men accused of beating another man and stealing his car on May 4.

According to incident reports, the victim told deputies he picked up one suspect, Tommy Lee Arnold, to take drugs and engage in sexual activity. After the sex, the victim said Arnold told him to drive to Mark Wykel’s home, where the victim said both men beat him, stole his wallet, phone, and his car.

Deputies said the victim suffered cuts to the head, swollen eyes, broken tooth and other injuries.

Deputies began investigating after a woman called 911. Per reports, the victim showed up on her doorstep bleeding and told the woman his car had been stolen with his phone in it.

Arnold confessed that he and Wykel had beaten the man, robbed him, and took his car, deputies said. Deputies said Wykel also confessed that he drove the car away once they got the victim out of the vehicle.

Both Arnold and Wykel are charged with carjacking with great bodily injury and assault and battery high and aggravated.

Arnold is also charged with burglary second degree and two counts of petit larceny.

