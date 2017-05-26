Hyrbid coyotes spotted on Upstate college campus

Officials USC Upstate are warning students be to be on the lookout for hybrid coyotes after several sightings were reported on campus.

A pack of “coy dogs,” a cross between coyotes and dogs, were seen near the soccer stadium.

Below is the message the university sent to students:

Please be aware as you walk or run in and around our campus community, in the past few days there have been several sightings of coy dogs, a canid hybrid of coyote and a dog, on campus. The pack of 4-5 coy dogs are roaming the campus primarily in the area of North Campus by Disc Golf, Rampey Center and the Spartan Soccer Stadium. Our Facilities Management has placed traps and has captured two pups. Please use caution as these animals do not appear to be afraid of people and may have rabies. If you encounter one of these coy dogs please notify University Police at 503-7777 or by calling 911. The Division of Natural Resources (DNR) has been notified as well. It is believed that the construction of the new apartments on Valley Falls may have disrupted the ecosystem in that area and caused the migration of the animals to campus.

