Police: Suspect struck loss prevention officer with car after stealing boots from Sears

Greenville police have asked for help identifying a man suspected of stealing items from Sears at Haywood Mall and then hitting the store’s loss prevention officer with a car before fleeing.

Police said the incident happened on Thursday.

Officers said the male suspect stole three pairs of boots from the department store and the loss prevention officer caught up with him in the parking lot.

Incident reports state the male then got into a car and drove at the loss prevention officer. The officer had to leap onto the hood of the Toyota Camry to avoid being struck and was carried ten or fifteen feet before being able to get off the car, which then sped away. The beige Camry had a red paper tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

