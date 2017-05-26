Woodruff Police: 3 nightclub shooting suspects in custody

Left to right: Jamaal Higgins, Tarrance Mckissick and Robert Reynolds (Source: Woodruff Police)

Three people are now in custody in connection to a shooting at a nightclub in Woodruff, police said.

Nineteen-year-old Robert Reynolds is charged with attempted murder and pointing and presenting a firearm. Tarrance Mckissick faces the same charges. Both men are in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

A third suspect, Jamaal Higgins, turned himself in to police on Monday.

All three men are accused of firing shots at The Gathering nightclub on W. Georgia Street early Sunday morning.

Three people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, officers said.

Mckissick and Reynolds are scheduled to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.

