McDowell Co. woman indicted on murder charge in 2015 shooting death

A McDowell County grand jury has indicted a Nebo woman in the 2015 shooting death of a 39-year-old man.

On May 15, deputies said the grand jury returned a true bill of indictment for murder for Shirley Marie Hollifield, 33, of Wheeler Drive.

Deputies said they found the body of Christopher Wayne English lying partially in the roadway along Pinnacle Church Road and Pinnacle Heights Drive as deputies were heading to another call around 1 a.m. on June 17, 2015.

After an investigation, deputies identified Jerry Ryan Echols, 33, of Wheeler Drive in Marion as the suspected shooter. He was charged with murder previously charged with murder.

Deputies said Echols and English got into an argument on Pinnacle Church Road on the morning of the crime and Echols shot English multiple times.

Hollifield was Echols’ girlfriend.

