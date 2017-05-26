Company owning restaurant at former Platinum Plus site sues for temporary injunction against county, sheriff

The company which owns Bucks Racks & Ribs, Greenville Bistro LLC, has filed a lawsuit against Greenville County and Sheriff Will Lewis for holding the business to the same consent orders that applied to the previous business at that location, Platinum Plus, and trying to stop the business from providing entertainment.

The lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday, calls for a temporary injunction to allow the business to operate and provide entertainment, which the lawsuit claims is protected speech.

The lawsuit states Greenville County and the sheriff’s office will are violating prior court orders, interfering with Greenville Bistro’s ability to “operate a business similar to the one previously operating on the site,” and attempting to enforce unwarranted codes against the business.

A court hearing is scheduled for June 16 to discuss the motion for a temporary injunction.

Greenville County deputies have twice issued citations at the business after deputies said they found the business was in violation of adult entertainment ordinances concerning “unlawful amount of flesh.”

The county provided a notice to the business after the first citations were issued on May 12 stating that the business must stop offering live entertainment because it was only zoned as a restaurant and that all employees must be clothed.

The latest citations were issued Tuesday night.

