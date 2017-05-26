Man who failed to show up for trial now headed to prison for 25 years

A man is headed to prison for 15 years after a 2016 burglary in Laurens County after Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said investigators tracked the culprit to Anderson County on Thursday.

Stumbo said Stephen Trase Fincher, 38, was tried in his absence earlier this year after he did not show up for his trial. He was found guilty and his sentence sealed until a hearing Friday morning after law enforcement took him into custody.

Fincher was spotted Thursday in Anderson by an investigator who worked the March 2016 case and happened to be in the area on business when he pulled up to a traffic signal next to a moving truck with that Fincher was driving.

Stumbo said Fincher noticed authorities surrounding his vehicle and drove the moving truck through a fence. He then led police on a chase that ended in a crash. Fincher ran off into the woods but an Anderson County K-9 team was able to track him down.

Fincher burglarized a home where a 16-year-old girl was at home alone in March 2016. The girl then called 911 and gave authorities a description of Fincher and the vehicle he was driving.

Deputies tracked him down and arrested Fincher but deputies said he disappeared after posting bond.

“It’s always a good day when we put a career criminal like Steven Fincher behind bars for a very long time,” Stumbo said Friday. “Once again, the old adage that you can run but you can’t hide is proven true. My office will continue to pursue those who have no disregard for the law until we secure a conviction.”

