Henderson Co. Animal Shelter temporarily stops accepting cats

The Henderson County Animal Shelter said it will not accept cats for several days due to an overabundance of cats up for adoption.

Between Friday, May 26 and Tuesday, May 30, the shelter said they have put a hold on accepting cats while giving the shelter the opportunity to assess the situation.

The shelter said it offers a spay and neuter assistance program to Henderson County residents. Click here for more details.

Anyone with a cat that could pose a health risk is asked to call the shelter at 828-697-4723.

MORE NEWS: Company owning restaurant at former Platinum Plus site sues for temporary injunction against county, sheriff

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.