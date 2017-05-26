Dispatch: 4 fire departments called to old mill in Anderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: 4 fire departments called to old mill in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/file) (FOX Carolina/file)
IVA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson County dispatchers said firefighters were called to a fire reported at a former mill on Friday.

Dispatch said the fire was reported at the mill on West Front Street near Finley Street just after 3 p.m.

Four county fire departments are responding to the scene, dispatch said.

