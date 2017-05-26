Deputies investigating early-morning robbery at Greenville Co. gas station

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a Spinx gas station was robbed early Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to the gas station on Allen Street after investigators said an armed man entered the store with a handgun. He was described as wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

According to deputies, the suspect pointed a pistol at the clerk and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

