Deputies: 2 charged in Oconee Co. attempted murder investigation

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said two men are facing charges after shots were fired at a victim after an argument.

Deputies said on May 20, they were called to a residence on Ames Street. After speaking to the victim, deputies said he told them two men pulled up in front of his house in a pickup truck.

The trio became engaged in a heated conversation and when the victim turned to walk back into his house, shots were fired from the vehicle at him, according to deputies.

After collecting evidence at the scene, deputies said they charged 28-year-old Michael Anthony Price with attempted murder. He was arrested and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

Deputies said 22-year-old Evan Scott Powell was also charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during av violent crime and pointing or presenting a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS: Todd Kohlhepp, confessed serial killer, gets 7 life sentences

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?