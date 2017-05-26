Detours scheduled on I-85 for Gateway Project girder installment

The South Carolina Department of transportation said I-85 northbound will be detoured for several days due to work on the Gateway Project.

Officials said girder erection will take place between May 30 and June 1. Due to the possibility of up to 50 workers being on site, drivers are asked to use extreme caution in the area.

During these days, the following detour will be in place:

The detour will reroute traffic off of I-85 North Bound at Exit 51. This traffic will be routed to Exit 51-B to I-385 South Bound. Drivers will exit at Woodruff Road, cross the Woodruff Bridge and return to I-385 North Bound.

From this point, drivers will be able to take Exit 36-A to I-85 North Bound. Traffic signals along Woodruff Road at the ramps that provide access to and from I-385 will be controlled by the SC Highway Patrol.

Lanes will be closed and the SC Highway Patrol will conduct pacing operations on I-85 South Bound to assist with the first night’s girder erection.

On Wednesday night, May 31, a double left hand lane closure and detour of I-85 South Bound will be needed to route traffic onto the I-85 South Bound exit and entrance lanes.

