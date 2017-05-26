Liberty High picks familiar face for new athletic director

The Red Devils have a familiar face for their new athletic director.

On Friday, Liberty High School announced Kyle Stewart who has coached the football team for the past six seasons will assume athletic director duties for the 2017-18 school year.

Stewart will also continue to coach the team.

“As a teacher, Coach Stewart has earned the trust and respect of our faculty and staff,” said Josh Oxendine, Liberty High School principal. “I have great confidence in his ability to thrive and lead in an expanded role.”

Stewart has worked for the Pickens County school district throughout his career and joined Liberty High School in 2010. In addition to coaching, he teaches government and economics at the school.

