Deputies searching for Henderson Co. armed robbery suspect

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a wanted suspect.

Deputies said 29-year-old Michael Caldwell Angram is charged in connection with a robbery on May 11. He faces a charge for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Angram is known to frequent the Harris Street area and should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4911.

