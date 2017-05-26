Taylors woman scores lottery win with combo of family birth dates

A Taylors woman headed to Columbia to collect a huge cash prize on Friday.

In Thursday night's Lucky for Life drawing, she played a combination of family birth dates. When she chose those special numbers, she had no idea they'd win her $25,000 a year, for life.

"I'm shocked," she said. "I'm just shocked right now.

Rather than the $25,000 a year for life prize, she chose the one-time cash payment of $390,000.

Lottery officials said she purchased the winning ticket at the Piedmont Tecro Corner Mart #1 on East Wade Hampton Blvd in Taylors. She matched the first five numbers drawn (3,6,14,19,22), but just missed the Lucky Ball number "15" in the drawing.

The winner and her husband haven't planned a huge surprise or celebration ahead of Memorial Day weekend, however.

"We're going to be cool like nothing has happened," she said. "We're not telling the kids."

Piedmont Tecro Corner Mart #1 in Taylors was awarded a $3,900 commission for selling the winning Lucky for Life ticket, once it was claimed.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

