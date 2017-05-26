Deputies: One arrested, one sought after search warrant yields drugs

Deputies said one person was arrested and another is still sought after a search warrant was executed on an Oconee County residence.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, Anita Dusseau was arrested at her residence on the 300 block of Snow Creek Road and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 9:14 p.m. Thursday. She was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and was also held on a temporary custody order on charges of possession of marijuana.

Deputies said agents from the Narcotics Division, deputies from the SWAT team, the Civil and Warrants Division and an investigator from the Criminal Investigations Division executed the search warrant early Thursday evening. They said Dusseau was located inside the residence before a search of the residence and surround property commenced.

Deputies said agents discovered a quantity of marijuana inside the home

The search warrant was initially obtained based on the purchase of a quantity of methamphetamine from the Snow Creek Road address, occupied by Dusseau and Alex Claude Sheriff, who remains at large at this time. An undercover operative working at the direction of the Sheriff's Office assisted in the case.

The Sheriff's Office said it had also received complaints about illegal drug activity at the Snow Creed Road home. The purchase of methamphetamine from undercover agents led agents to obtain the warrants for Dusseau and Sheriff.

On Friday, Dusseau was denied bond on both of her charges. Her trafficking methamphetamine charge was her third offense of the kind.

Agents are still searching for Alex Claude Sheriff on his charge of trafficking methamphetamine. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (863) 638-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or (864) 638-STOP.

This case remains under investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: 2 charged in Oconee Co. attempted murder investigation

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.