Memorial Day events in the Upstate

Folks are celebrating Memorial Day across the Upstate with a host of activities this year.

Below is a list of some events taking place on Monday and over the weekend:

Clemson University's Scroll of Honor Memorial

4 p.m. on Sunday

Memorial Park in Clemson

SLIDESHOW: Memorial Day presentation at Clemson's Scroll of Honor Memorial

DNR Boat Inspections

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday

Anderson County: River Forks Boat Ramp - Lake Hartwell

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday

Pickens County: Gap Hill Landing - Lake Keowee

In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during Memorial Day weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will once again be conducting courtesy boat inspections.

Flag to fly at half staff

All day on Monday

Freedom Flyer Run

8:30 a.m. on Monday

Takes off from Falls Park on the Reedy - 601 S. Main Street Greenville

The "superhero" theme of the event is a metaphor for real life heroes and heroines - military personnel, police, fire and EMS who bravely serve our country and community.

Green Beret Ride

10 a.m. on Monday

Carolina Triathlon - 123 Welborn Street in Greenville.

The first annual Memorial Day Ride benefiting the Green Beret Foundation, an organization which provides casualty, family, transition and extended support to members of the U.S. Army Special Forces. The ride will commemorate those who have lost their lives in service to the United States, as well as to honor their families. According to the foundation's website, "The inspiration behind this year’s ride, David Roten, Jr. served in the United States Army as a decorated Special Forces Weapons Sergeant. He was killed in action on November 27, 2014 in hostile territory supporting the U.S. Government."

Quilts of Valor

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday

Veterans Corner - Main St, Simpsonville, SC

During the Simpsonville Memorial Day Ceremony there will be a special presentation in which seven members of the Simpsonville Police Department will be awarded Quilts of Valor.

Allen Jacobs Memorial Race

4 p.m.

Travelers Rest Speedway - 1452 N Highway 25, Travelers Rest

Officer Allen Jacobs Memorial Race at Travelers Rest Speedway.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.