Deputies: Investigation underway after local residents find woman dead in Spartanburg Co.

Deputies said an investigation is underway after a Kentucky woman was found dead in Spartanburg County on Friday.

Officials with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said the body of 45-year-old Glenda Sue Yerty of Pineville, KY was found on Lake Bowen Dam Road by local residents.

Deputies said Yerty's exact cause of death is currently pending forensic examination.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office are working together on this investigation.

