New program retrieves lost DD 214 forms & needs help for veteran families

Ken Frank, a member of the American Legion, understands what it means to be patriotic."My grandfather retired from the Army, my father was in the Navy, I was in the Army," Frank said. His son was also a marine, he said serving is in his blood.
One interaction with an Upstate veteran's family would trigger a passion to serve even away from the front lines. "The veteran and his spouse was living on social security alone, they were living on $1,200 a month, that social security got cut in half and she was living on $600 a month."
He explains the Upstate widow was unable to bury her veteran husband respectfully. Money was a concern but the main issue came down to one piece of paper.
"In 1973, there was a fire in the national archives in St. Louis, Missouri," Frank said. "That's where all of the military records were stored, there was between 16 and 18 million records that was burned up in that fire." Frank said one of those millions of documents was that Upstate veteran's DD 214 form.
Military families know this form outlines everything from a veteran's discharge to their awards and medals.
"Without that one form, the funeral homes, can't request our services, the military will not bury you and you're leaving that extra burden on top of your family. I began thinking, we need to do something about this, we need to help at the end of their lives as well."
Frank gathered a team to retrieve and recreate this veteran's DD 214 form and then went a step further.
"We took the burden on of making sure this veteran got exactly what he deserved," Frank said. "We went out to his house and did a military style service." Frank said these actions won't stop in this veteran's front yard. He and others at the American Legion have created a program to help veterans and their families say their proper goodbyes, when their time comes.
It's a new program Frank said is called Veterans Indigent Care Fund. He is trying to raise the money for those who have put their life on the line. He said a fundraiser will be held starting Saturday morning at the Wal-Mart in Boiling Springs. He has also set up a GoFund Me Page.
"These people are our heroes."
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >
Spartanburg County deputies arrested two men accused of beating another man and stealing his car on May 4.More >
Spartanburg County deputies arrested two men accused of beating another man and stealing his car on May 4.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said two men are facing charges after shots were fired at a victim after an argument.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said two men are facing charges after shots were fired at a victim after an argument.More >
A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”More >
A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”More >
Troopers said in a crash in Spartanburg County claimed the life of one driver on Thursday.More >
Troopers said in a crash in Spartanburg County claimed the life of one driver on Thursday.More >
It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!More >
It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!More >
The company which owns Bucks Racks & Ribs, Greenville Bistro LLC, has filed a lawsuit against Greenville County and Sheriff Will Lewis for holding the business to the same consent orders that applied to the previous business at that location, Platinum Plus, and trying to stop the business from providing entertainment.More >
The company which owns Bucks Racks & Ribs, Greenville Bistro LLC, has filed a lawsuit against Greenville County and Sheriff Will Lewis for holding the business to the same consent orders that applied to the previous business at that location, Platinum Plus, and trying to stop the business from providing entertainment.More >
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.More >
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.More >
Brew in the Zoo. (5/26/17)More >
Brew in the Zoo. (5/26/17)More >
Clemson University honors U.S. service members at Scroll of Honor Memorial. (5/25/17)More >
Clemson University honors U.S. service members at Scroll of Honor Memorial. (5/25/17)More >
The coastal science professor known as "Dr. Beach" released his annual list of America's best beaches.More >
The coastal science professor known as "Dr. Beach" released his annual list of America's best beaches.More >
Ten of the 15 fastest-growing US cities in 2016 were in the South, with Greenville, SC breaking the top five, according to new population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.More >
Ten of the 15 fastest-growing US cities in 2016 were in the South, with Greenville, SC breaking the top five, according to new population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.More >
Damage in the Prosperity and Pomeria areas of Newberry County of SCEMD said a reported tornado moved through the area.More >
Damage in the Prosperity and Pomeria areas of Newberry County of SCEMD said a reported tornado moved through the area.More >
Spartanburg firefighters found one person trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Drayton Street. Crews removed front and rear doors and had to push the dash to get the victim's legs free. Photos courtesy: Spartanburg Fire Dept.More >
Spartanburg firefighters found one person trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Drayton Street. Crews removed front and rear doors and had to push the dash to get the victim's legs free. Photos courtesy: Spartanburg Fire Dept.More >